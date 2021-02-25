DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

