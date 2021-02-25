Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $370,073.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $370,073.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.00491227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00065423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00458984 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,337,703 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

