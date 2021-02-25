DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,967% from the average daily volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68.

DBM Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

