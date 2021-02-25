DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of DBVT opened at $5.56 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.