DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of DBVT opened at $5.56 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
