De Ven Michael G. Van Sells 32,522 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,970,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,785. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.64.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.
LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
