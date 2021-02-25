De Ven Michael G. Van Sells 32,522 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,970,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,785. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $59.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

