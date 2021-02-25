Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $930,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,867,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $896,250.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $5,970,500.00.

NYSE AYX traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -358.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $976,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 25.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

