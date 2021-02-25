Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $153,802.35 and $4,244.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00708346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003672 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.