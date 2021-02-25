Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,058 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.82% of Deckers Outdoor worth $66,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $331.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.91 and a 200 day moving average of $264.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

