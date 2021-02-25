DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $3,944.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015176 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,431,535 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.