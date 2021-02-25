Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $353.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

DE traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.03. 2,879,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,528. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.74. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $353.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

