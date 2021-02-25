Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $394.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $394.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.99. The company had a trading volume of 113,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $346.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

