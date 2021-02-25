DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $4.33 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00008514 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $11.45 million and $693,598.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.73 or 0.00500505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00083388 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00489247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00071556 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,643,158 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

