Delancey W. Davis Sells 14,257 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.40. 104,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.98.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Read More: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.