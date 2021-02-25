Delancey W. Davis Sells 14,257 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.40. 104,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

