Delancey W. Davis Sells 15,865 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70.

FELE traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 104,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,247. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franklin Electric by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 76.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

