Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Shares Down 0.6%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 43,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 34,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DEX)
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
