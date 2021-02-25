Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.05

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $26.95. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 20,635 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 67.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.