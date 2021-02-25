Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to $1.55

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $1.00 to $1.55 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

DNN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,080,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $751.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

