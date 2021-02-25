Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 41,799,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 32,360,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $772.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

