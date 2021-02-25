Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 41,799,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 32,360,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $772.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.16.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.