Dennis W. Archer, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $21,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,233. The firm has a market cap of $461.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

IBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

