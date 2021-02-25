DePay Hits Market Cap of $7.35 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00011038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded down 17% against the dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $217,385.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.81 or 0.00497350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00475733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072368 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

