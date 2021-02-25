DermTech (DMTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $75.73 on Thursday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
