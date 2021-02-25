Dero (DERO) Price Tops $2.66

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00005332 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 108% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $27.62 million and approximately $579,484.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,804.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.26 or 0.03213099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00389186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.56 or 0.01063277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.00414542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.59 or 0.00384686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00269500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023330 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,470 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

