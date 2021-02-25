Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,954.09

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,954.09 ($38.60) and traded as high as GBX 3,384 ($44.21). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,360 ($43.90), with a volume of 216,819 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,172.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,954.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52.

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

