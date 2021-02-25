Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €19.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.21 ($24.96).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €22.32 ($26.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a one year high of €29.44 ($34.64). The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

