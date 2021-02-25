Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $104.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.05. 54,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

