Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $5.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.97.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $459.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.