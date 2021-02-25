Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

