Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.41 ($20.48).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEQ shares. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

ETR:DEQ opened at €17.30 ($20.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.35 and its 200-day moving average is €14.78. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €25.34 ($29.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

