Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.44 ($52.29).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

FRA:DWNI opened at €39.29 ($46.22) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.34 and a 200-day moving average of €42.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

