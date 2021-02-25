Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00011825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $481,451.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dev Protocol Token Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol Token Trading

