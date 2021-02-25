DeVault (DVT) Trading Up 210.6% This Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeVault has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $9,423.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 210.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006830 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006339 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 395,960,435 coins and its circulating supply is 373,359,058 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

