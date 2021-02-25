Devery (EVE) Market Cap Tops $499,094.83

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Devery has a market cap of $499,094.83 and approximately $5,794.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Devery has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One Devery token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00743039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00036701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00042943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Devery

