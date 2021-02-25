Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,270,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 556,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

