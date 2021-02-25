DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $220.00

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87), but opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.74). DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 81,994 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 222.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £573.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.01.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

