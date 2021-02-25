dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $4.08 on Major Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00008883 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and $10.25 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00706020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.