DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.32

Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $3.20. DHI Group shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 132,457 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 911,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.