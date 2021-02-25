Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 35,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.72).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.05 and a quick ratio of 22.72. The company has a market cap of £109.29 million and a P/E ratio of 28.89.

About Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.