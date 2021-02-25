Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Up 23.1%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 272,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 163,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$10.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

