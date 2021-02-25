Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Market Cap Reaches $6.79 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $2,929.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00008276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.53 or 0.00702391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,087 tokens. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

