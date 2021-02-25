Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,287.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $3,287.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001137 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 988.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000141 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00094935 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,575,109 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

