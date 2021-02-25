Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

