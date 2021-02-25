Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.05 and last traded at $69.06. 2,735,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,024,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

