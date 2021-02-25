DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.40

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 2430754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Raymond James raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

