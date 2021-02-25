DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Tops $86.32 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, DIGG has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $86.32 million and $1.06 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $35,155.32 or 0.74338855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00485330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057397 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00073004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00456745 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,455 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars.

