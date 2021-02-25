DIGG (DIGG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $86.32 million and $1.06 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $35,155.32 or 0.74338855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00485330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057397 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00073004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00456745 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,455 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

