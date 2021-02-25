Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Digimarc stock traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 474,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,757. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director James T. Richardson sold 1,806 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $97,198.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,939.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 34,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,491,427.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,505 shares of company stock worth $4,723,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.