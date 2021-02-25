Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Shares Down 11.9%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s stock price traded down 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.89. 608,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,259,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a P/E ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Diginex during the fourth quarter worth $4,469,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at $10,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

