Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.46. Digirad shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 269,496 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Digirad as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

