Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Down 7.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99. 4,218,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,213,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,396 shares of company stock worth $393,717 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Ally during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

