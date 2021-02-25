Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,321.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $625,357.25 and $2,321.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00418322 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,256.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

